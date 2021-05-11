 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News