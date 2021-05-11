Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
