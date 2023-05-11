Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
