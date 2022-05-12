 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

