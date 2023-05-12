Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Mattoon. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picni…
The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an u…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Models …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The Mattoon area…