Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of a frost advisory.
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of frost for Wednesday morning.
Sunday morning’s rain may have moved on, but the drop in temperature that came with it will stick around through most of the week, meteorologists said.
The National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon.
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow …
- Updated
There were no reports of damage Monday evening from a storm system that passed through Coles County and resulted in a tornado warning being issued.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today…
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
For the drive home in Mattoon: Mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should re…