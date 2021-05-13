Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.