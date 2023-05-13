The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Mattoon. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picni…
The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an u…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The Mattoon area…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
It will be a warm day in Mattoon. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Today's conditions are e…