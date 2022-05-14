The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
