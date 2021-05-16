Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of a frost advisory.
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of frost for Wednesday morning.
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees …
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should re…
The National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon.
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variabl…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The Mattoon area …
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine toda…