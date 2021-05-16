Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.