The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
