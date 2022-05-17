Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
