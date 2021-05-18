Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
