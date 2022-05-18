Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.