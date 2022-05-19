Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms Friday night in central and southern Illinois. Rain lingers through the weekend
Still very warm today but a cold front will bring cooler temperatures and storms tonight. That's not the only cold front that's expected this weekend though. Full details on the next three days here.
Widespread showers and storms across the state Wednesday morning with additional activity expected in the afternoon. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Small chance of rain today, but showers and storms likely late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning
Another warm, mostly dry day Tuesday in central & southern Illinois, but rain looks likely during the early morning hours Wednesday with a small chance of severe storms. Here's the latest information.
Despite yesterday's cold front, temperatures will still be warm Monday in central and southern Illinois. Don't expect to stay rain free for long. We're already tracking our next round of rain.
Watch now: Hot and dry today in central and southern Illinois, but chance of severe storms returns Friday
Very warm temps will continue Thursday and Friday, but a cold front arriving Friday evening will cool things down and bring rain back to the area. Here's the latest on the possible severe weather.
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area ca…
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Peri…