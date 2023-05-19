Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
One round of storms with a warm front today and another with a cold front for Sunday. Heavy rain and lightning will be common both days and se…
Lots of showers and thunderstorms expected during the afternoon and evening Sunday as a cold front moves over Illinois. A few storms could pro…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Mattoon. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chanc…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The…