Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

