Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.