Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Looking like a nice one across the area Thursday, but with an area of low pressure working by us, showers are expected tonight and Friday. See…
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The area will see t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
With a warm front continuing to slowly move over us, showers will still be around Tuesday. Find out when they're most likely, when the rain ch…