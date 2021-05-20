Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.