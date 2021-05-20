The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Isolated thunderstorms will continue throughout Tuesday
Mattoon's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temper…
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees toda…
The National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon.
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of frost for Wednesday morning.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variabl…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degr…
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine toda…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The Mattoon area …
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon people will see t…