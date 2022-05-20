Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
