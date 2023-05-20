Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.