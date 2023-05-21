Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
