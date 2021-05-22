The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Isolated thunderstorms will continue throughout Tuesday
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees toda…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temper…
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of frost for Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degr…
Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10…
Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a …