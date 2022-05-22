Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.