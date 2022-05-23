Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.