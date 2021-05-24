Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.