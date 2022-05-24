 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

