The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.