Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of frost for Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon.
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
