It will be a warm day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Today's c…
The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…