 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News