Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.