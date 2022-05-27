Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.