Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

