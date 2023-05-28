Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mattoon. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.