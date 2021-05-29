 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

