Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.