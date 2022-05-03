 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News