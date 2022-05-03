Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.