Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not quite as windy as Monday, but wind gusts will still be strong today. A couple of rounds of isolated showers are expected as well. See when…
Looking like a nice one across the area Thursday, but with an area of low pressure working by us, showers are expected tonight and Friday. See…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The area will see t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Rai…