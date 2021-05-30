Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Storms and potentially severe weather are possible across Central Illinois this week, leading up to a calmer Memorial Day weekend forecast, meteorologists say.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, but a low pressure system on Thursday could bring the potential for damaging winds, hail and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.
This is a developing story from the newsroom. Severe storms are being tracked across region.
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of frost for Wednesday morning.
