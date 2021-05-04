Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.