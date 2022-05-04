Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.