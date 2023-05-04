Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not quite as windy as Monday, but wind gusts will still be strong today. A couple of rounds of isolated showers are expected as well. See when…
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The area will see t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Looking like a nice one across the area Thursday, but with an area of low pressure working by us, showers are expected tonight and Friday. See…