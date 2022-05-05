 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

