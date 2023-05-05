It will be a warm day in Mattoon. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
