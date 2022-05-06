Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
