Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.