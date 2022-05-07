 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News