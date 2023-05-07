The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from SAT 10:44 PM CDT until SUN 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
