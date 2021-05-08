Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
There were no reports of damage Monday evening from a storm system that passed through Coles County and resulted in a tornado warning being issued.
- Updated
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will b…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today…
Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 23% chan…