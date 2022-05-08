 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mattoon. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News