It will be a warm day in Mattoon. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
